NCC: Telcos may lose licences over new SIM card policy

Nigerian Communications Commission says telcos who fail to adhere with the new SIM card registration policy could lose their licences. The NCC earlier issued a two-week ultimatum to mobile operators to block all SIM cards not linked to National Identity Number of the owners. Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss how telecom operators are working to meeting this deadline.

Fri Dec 18 2020 | 14:20:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)