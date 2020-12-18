What lies ahead for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector in 2021?

As oil prices hit a nine-month high with Brent crude hovering around 51 dollars and 60 cents, worries around oil demand recovery persist despite improved vaccination hopes. Oil cartel, OPEC, trimmed its 2021 demand forecast yet again to 95.89 million barrels per day just as its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee rescheduled this week’s meeting for early January. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect from the oil sector next year are Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu, Kola Karim, the Chairman of Shoreline Group and Niyi Falade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions.

