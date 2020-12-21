African Economy: How to Drive Sustainable Growth in the New Normal

After years of steady economic development and the emergence of an exciting, dynamic, and transformative innovation ecosystem across the continent, African innovators have developed African solutions to African challenges that deliver social impact, jobs, and value chain creation. And then the Covid-19 pandemic struck. CNBC Africa spoke to African innovators, entrepreneurs, and enablers to find out how there are dealing with the Covid-19 challenges and strategizing for the future.
