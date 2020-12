SA economy: Is the worst over?

South Africa’s economy rebounded in the third quarter, recovering lost ground from a devastating second quarter. Although the country still has a long way to go, many are seeing opportunities for growth. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack what lies ahead for South Africa is Mohammed Nalla, a Global Macro Capital Market Strategist.

Mon Dec 21 2020 | 12:51:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)