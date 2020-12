What’s behind the Bitcoin’s supercharged rally?

Bitcoin has reached record highs this year, smashing through the $23000 mark yesterday. The cryptocurrency is on a supercharged rally, as interest for it grows, particularly from institutional investors. Some are saying that if Bitcoin keeps this momentum, it could test $36000 next year. Joining CNBC Africa for a conversation on the cryptocurrency is Tone Vays, Blockchain & Bitcoin Analyst.

