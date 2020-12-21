Why do women have fewer opportunities than men? | CNBC Explains

Women across the world face tougher economic prospects than men and the coronavirus pandemic has only made things worse. CNBC's Silvia Amaro explains why this is a problem for everyone. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Gender #Equality