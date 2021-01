Here are the top marketing trends to look out for in 2021

The past year saw an unexpected steep change in marketing trends globally, largely driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. So how many of these will hold and where does the industry stand? CNBC Africa spoke to Maurice Balu, CEO of Quake Marketing and Advertising for more.

Mon Jan 11 2021 | 10:13:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)