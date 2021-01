Here’s how much Africa could add to its economy by extending AI to its financial services

COVID-19 has accelerated the need for technology in our everyday lives, with Artificial Intelligence having a strong impact on the global economy. A report conducted by PwC last year, shows that AI could grow by $15 trillion by the year 2030. In Africa, we need to look into unlocking our contribution to that growth. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss Africa’s potential in the AI space is Muhtari Adanan, Partner at Xecced Ventures & Xecced LLP.

Mon Jan 11 2021 | 10:50:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)