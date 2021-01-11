Outlook 2021: What the year holds for Nigerian economy, markets

Year-to-date returns in Nigeria’s equities market for 2020 reached its highest yearly gain since 2008 when the NSE All-Share Index gained 50.03 per cent to close the year. Meanwhile, trading under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement began on the first of January this year and has been touted as a key component of the continent’s economic recovery. Wale Olusi, Head of Investment Research at United Capital and Omotola Abimbola, Macro & Fixed Income Analyst at Chapel Hill joins CNBC Africa to discuss what 2021 holds for the markets, trade and the economy.

