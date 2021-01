Peace Mass Transit acquires 55.8% of C&I Leasing’s ordinary shares

Peace Mass Transit has acquired about 55.8 per cent of the issued shares of C&I Leasing through the purchase of units of the Neoma Africa Fund’s convertible loan stock. C&I Leasing says the transaction will strengthen the capital base of the company, CEO Andrew Otike-Odibi spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

