Ugandans head to polls amid rising repression, COVID-19 pandemic

This week citizens in Uganda go to the polls in the presidential elections that pit the incumbent Yoweri Kaguta Museveni up against popular musician Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine, in campaigns that have been mired by arrest of opposition politicians, CNBC Africa spoke to the Uganda government Spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo on expectations from the polls.

Mon Jan 11 2021 | 18:32:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)