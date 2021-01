Demutualisation: Understanding the task ahead for NSE’s five-man claims review panel

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has charged a five-man panel to serve as an independent alternative dispute resolution mechanism which will review and determine the claims with respect to any assertion of rights in the shares of the demutualised exchange. Chairman of the panel, George Etomi, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Jan 13 2021 | 06:35:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)