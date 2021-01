Ghana set to commence first LNG-to-power project in sub-Saharan Africa

Tema LNG Terminal Company says its floating regasification unit has arrived in Ghana. The unit will allow the company to start delivering Liquefied Natural Gas to customers through its unique energy terminal in the first quarter of the year. Kwaku Boakye-Adjei, Director at Tema LNG Terminal joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Jan 12 2021 | 11:44:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)