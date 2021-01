Here’s how working remotely is impacting SA’s real estate sector

As people embrace the work-from-home concept, trends in the housing market are changing. The preferences of home buyers are shifting, with people relying on technology more for work, education and connecting with loved ones. This will have implications on home prices in many locations. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the changes in the housing market is Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior Economist at FNB.

Tue Jan 12 2021 | 18:07:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)