Ramaphosa faces difficult balancing act by keeping SA on level 3 lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa last night closed 20 of the country’s land borders including the busy Beitbridge border as corona virus infections surge after the holiday break. But with a weakened economy, the President resisted calls to impose further restrictions on economic activity by keeping the country on level 3. Political Analyst, Ongama Mtimka joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Jan 12 2021 | 10:52:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)