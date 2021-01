What risks should investors look out for in 2021?

The year 2020 saw a decline in investment flows due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the development and rollout of vaccines have been cause for optimism. But what risks should investors anticipate? Richard Smith, CEO of the Foundation for the Study of Cycles joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Jan 12 2021 | 15:16:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)