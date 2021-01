What the US transition means for Africa’s oil & gas sector

In nine days, US President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America. So, how this transition impact U.S-Africa relations going foward? Jude Kearney, the Chairman of the US/Africa Committee of the Africa Energy Chamber joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Jan 12 2021 | 14:10:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)