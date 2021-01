World Bank revises Tanzania’s 2021 growth forecast to 5%

The World Bank has revised Tanzania’s economic growth projections for 2021 with the country now expected to have a 5 per cent growth from a previous 2.5 per cent estimation, Raphael Maganga, Economic Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.

