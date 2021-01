Equiti Capital CEO explains why African fintechs should have a global outlook

2020 saw an increased Interest in African fintech start-ups but this did not translate into increased investment interest, so could 2021 bring about a change in fortunes for sector players? Equiti Capital CEO, Brian Meyers joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Jan 13 2021 | 14:43:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)