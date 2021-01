How Nigeria can reap benefits of the AfCFTA

The much-awaited African Continental Free Trade Agreement has come into effect, but how can Nigeria reap the benefits it promises? Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital join CNBC Africa for this discussion.

Wed Jan 13 2021 | 12:43:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)