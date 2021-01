RMB on Africa’s economic outlook for 2021

Many African countries, while facing fiscal challenges, were forced to increase government expenditure to support their economies amid COVID-19. With rising debt and decreased revenue, many sank into recession. Joining CNBC Africa to provide an outlook on the trends for these economies in 2021 is Daniel Kavishe, Economist for Sub-Saharan Africa at Rand Merchant Bank.

Wed Jan 13 2021 | 10:58:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)