SA consumer finances to remain under pressure in 2021

The South African consumer faced many challenges in 2020. Pockets were under pressure due to decreased employment, pay cuts and business closures. There was a shift in credit demand; and spending habits and methods changed with faster growth in e-commerce. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss these trends is Tendani Mantshimuli, Consumer Economist at Liberty and Linah Maigurira, Head of Retail at Google South Africa.

Wed Jan 13 2021 | 10:48:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)