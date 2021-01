TeamApt CEO on decision to shift business model, outlines expansion plans

Nigerian fintech company TeamApt, says it is shifting the delivery of its financial services products from banks to consumers and businesses. The company’s CEO and Co-founder Tosin Eniolorunda says opportunities are underexplored in the journey to improve financial inclusion and the company excited about the prospects. He joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more details.

Wed Jan 13 2021 | 14:08:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)