2020: Reviewing SSA’s investment banking space

Refinitiv says an estimated 523.7 million dollars’ worth of investment banking fees were earned in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020. This, it says is a 15 per cent decline from 2019 and the lowest annual total in six years. Lucille Jones, Analyst for Deals Intelligence at Refinitiv joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jan 14 2021 | 11:49:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)