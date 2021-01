2021 Budget: Lagos state looks to rekindle hope

Tagged the budget of rekindled hope, Lagos state’s 2021 spending plan is 1.64 trillion naira in size. The government says its 192.49-billion-naira budget deficit will be funded by a combination of internal and external loans. Sam Egube, Lagos state’s Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jan 14 2021 | 15:35:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)