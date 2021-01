2021: World Bank forecasts 14% decline in remittance flows to low & middle-income countries

According to the World Bank, remittance flows to low and middle-income countries are projected to fall by 14 per cent to $470 billion in 2021.Iain Allison, Senior Director, Business Development (International), Xoom spoke with CNBC Africa on the sector’s performance in 2020 and what to look forward to in 2021.

Thu Jan 14 2021 | 10:38:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)