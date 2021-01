Commercio Partners projects positive outlook for Nigerian capital market in Q1 2021

Commercio Partners says it expects the spike in yields seen in December last year to be sustained through the first quarter of the year as demand will be significantly depressed. At the equities market, Comercio says technical analysis shows that there is room for a further appreciation of the All-Share Index of the Nigerian Stock Market. Steve Osho, a Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jan 14 2021 | 12:25:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)