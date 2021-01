COVID-19 fallout to weigh heavily on SSA sovereigns in 2021

It may be a new year, but the challenges are still the same in many economies. The damage from the shock of COVID-19 has surely spilled over into 2021. According to ratings agency Moody’s, Sub-Saharan African sovereigns will grapple with slow recovery. To give more detail on this negative outlook, CNBC Africa spoke with by Kelvin Dalrymple, Vice President & Senior Credit Officer at Moody’s.

Thu Jan 14 2021 | 13:29:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)