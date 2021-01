COVID-19: How the pandemic has changed how we look at cyber security

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to rapidly change and adopt new ways to use technology. Due to this, initiatives that would have taken years were implemented in just a matter of weeks and months. Paul Ducklin, Senior Security Advisor at Sophos joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jan 14 2021 | 15:21:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)