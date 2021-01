Tanzania secures $1.32b China support for standard gauge railway

Tanzania signed a contract for $1.32 billion in Chinese support for the on-going construction of the standard gauge railway. The country is looking to tap into China’s huge market through reciprocal import and export trade, even as China makes diplomatic inroads on the continent. Alpha Marwa, Managing Partner at Vervet Global Tanzania spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

