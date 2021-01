This UN initiative seeks to reduce chronic malnutrition by a third globally

UNICEF says malnutrition costs the global economy $3.5 trillion annually. Unitlife, a United Nations initiative dedicated to this cause, is making a case for investment to reduce chronic malnutrition by one-third, globally. This, Unitlife says would generate about $417 billion in economic benefits. Assia Sidibe, Director of the Secretariat at Unitlife joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jan 14 2021 | 12:07:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)