Control Risks: Africa’s post-COVID-19 landscape to present new opportunities

Control Risk says the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging digital threats, climate change and the U.S-China relationship are among the top five risks for businesses this year. The global risk consultancy firm also notes that the top five global risks are present in Africa but play out in unique ways. Tom Griffin, Partner for Middle East and Africa at Control Risks joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Jan 15 2021 | 14:43:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)