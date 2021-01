COVID-19: How to get education back on track in Africa

School closures have worsened existing educational inequalities and jeopardized the attainment of the fourth Sustainable Development Goal. CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of Global Partnership for Education, Alice Albright, on what needs to be done to get education back on track on the continent.

Fri Jan 15 2021 | 10:28:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)