Daystar Power secures $38mn through Series B investment round

Daystar Power has raised $38 million in a round of Series B investment led by the Investment Fund for Developing Countries, IFU. The hybrid solar power solutions provider says the funds will help grow operations in its key markets, Nigeria and Ghana and deepen its presence in Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and Togo. Jasper Graf Von Hardenberg, CEO and Co-founder of Daystar Power joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Jan 15 2021 | 11:41:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)