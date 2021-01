Here’s how SA’s retail sector fared over the festive season

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for the South African retail sector. The industry has had to adapt to various COVID-19 restrictions, a smaller consumer pocket and changing habits. Investment Analyst, Christopher Gilmour joins CNBC Africa to provide insight into the performance of retail.

Fri Jan 15 2021 | 15:36:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)