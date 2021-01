How African communities can leverage tech to fight climate change

According to the United in Science report, global lockdowns reduced emissions of greenhouse gases, with daily levels in April 2020 falling by 17 per cent compared with 2019. But the steep drop was not maintained. As the world returned to work, the emissions rose and by June they were within 5 per cent of the previous year. Dr. Richard Munang, Regional Climate Change Coordinator Innovative Climate Action and Development, Africa Office, UN Environment joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Jan 15 2021 | 10:13:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)