This initiative seeks to empower community health workers in fight against COVID-19

The COVID-19 Action Fund for Africa also known as CAF-Africa is a collaborative body of over 30 organizations with a mission to provide Personal Protective Equipment to community health workers in support of the fight against COVID-19 in Africa. Tapiwa Mukwashi, Director of the Supply Chain at VillageReach, who also doubles as the Lead for the Supplies Working Group of the Covid-19 Action Fund for Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Jan 15 2021 | 11:45:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)