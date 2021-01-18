How the lockdown is affecting the Beitbridge border post upgrade

In an address to the nation on Monday night, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended adjusted level three of lockdown in South Africa. This extension came with 20 land ports of entry, including the Beitbridge post, being closed until the 15th of February. Now, the Zimborders Consortium recently secured funding for the upgrade of Beitbridge. Joining CNBC Africa to provide more detail into infrastructure plans amid the restrictions and beyond is Francois Diedrechsen, the CEO of The Zimborders Consortium.

