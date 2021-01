Moody’s: Nigeria’s ultra-low T-Bills yields will harm banks profitability

Moody’s Investors Service says Nigeria’s ultra-low treasury bills yields amid high inflation rate are credit negative for the banks because they will compress banks’ net interest income as banks will be unable to reduce their cost of funding at the same pace. Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for more.

Mon Jan 18 2021 | 11:54:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)