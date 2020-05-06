Why SAA’s former CEO believes the airline can be restructured in 2 weeks

For the first time CNBC Africa is doing a simultaneous broadcast on the channel, connecting to a select audience on Zoom for the new show, Business Tomorrow. The theme of this first online discussion is the plight of small business. There are five million small and microbusinesses in South Africa alone. They carry most of the country’s jobs and they’ve borne the brunt of COVID-19. Join Chris Bishop and the panel as they delve into the future of small businesses after COVID-19....