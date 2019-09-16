World Economic Forum: Unlocking Digital Technologies

The rise of e-commerce, entrepreneurship and digital adoption represents tremendous potential for inclusive growth across Africa. Further, the Continent’s already burgeoning youth population presents a significant opportunity to create a demographic dividend, unlocking further investment in digital infrastructure as well as creating a more robust and inclusive workforce. Combined, many believe these elements will help the region embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution at a more rapid pace, ultimately making Sub-Saharan economies more globally competitive. But how do we ensure that everyone has access to the tools and resources they need to benefit from the digital economy?...