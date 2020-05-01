Lagos state has released the operational guidelines for the controlled easing of the Covid-19 induced lock-down. Lagos is Nigeria’s epicentre of the outbreak with just over 900 cases and the government has rolled out a campaign to mask-up Lagos. Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu outlines these measures….
Updated:
Lagos State issues guidelines to ease COVID-19 lock-down
News
EXPO 2020: Dubai as an opportunity for business expansion
The Managing Director of Ideas91, Rohit Dev says Dubai has given businesses a great opportunity to expand and the success of his company hinges on the global connectivity Dubai provides. He also notes that Dubai gives companies all the tools to become successful. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him to discuss this and more....
Lagos State issues guidelines to ease COVID-19 lock-down
COVID-19: Reviving your small business. Join CNBC Africa on Tuesday, May 5 at 2pm (CAT) for a virtual workshop
Reviving your small business TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 2...
Featured
The Optimists Theory of Mitigation
We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Insights
Farewell one of the last survivors of Mandela’s band of brothers: Denis Goldberg – the gentle lion of the struggle.
His humour was legendary, as was his compassion. He once told me that he was handed three life sentences but was given a bulk discount and only served one. On the other side of the coin, he told me of the horror of lying in his cell listening to condemned men screaming as warders dragged them to the gallows. It was pure Denis that he learned the guitar so he could play a heartfelt musical tribute to the condemned.
CEO Interviews
The state of SA’s ETF industry in a COVID-19 world
The JSE has rebounded by around 30 per cent from the March lows when Covid-19 panic selling triggered a flight from risky assets. Naturally, exchange traded funds were also hit, with the market value locally ending 9 per cent lower after peaking at R100 billion last year. Mike Brown, Managing Director of etfSA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Analyst Interviews
Why SA’s exclusion from the WGBI may be a non-event
As South Africa’s economy prepares to exit level 5 of Covid-19 lock-down's at midnight, the country’s bonds are also counting down to their exclusion from the World Government Bond Index (WBGI). Economist had forecast an exodus of between $8 to $11 billion in capital outflows that would follow South Africa’s exit from the WBGI. This would be outflows from foreign investors whose mandates do not allow them to hold junk rated bonds in their portfolio. Do these forecasts still stand or has Covid-19 changed things? Rashaad Tayob, Fund Manager, Abax investments and James McDonald, CEO & CIO of Hercules Investments join CNBC Africa for more....
International News
How Airlines Park Thousands Of Planes
CNBC -
The coronavirus has devastated the airline industry. U.S. air travel has dropped 95% compared to last year and the number of flights scheduled globally is down by 63%. More than 16,000 of the world’s commercial aircraft are grounded. These planes c
