Amadou Hott, Senegal’s Minister for Economy, Planning and International Cooperation joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the country is responding to the Covid-19 shock.
Amadou Hott on how Senegal is responding to the COVID-19 shock
COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst
This week Comair become the latest victim of Covid-19 lock-down's with the airline filing for business rescue hot off the heels of South African retailer Edcon.
Kaap Agri holds on to cash to avoid COVID-19 iceberg
Agri-business Kaap Agri has iced its interim dividend despite an increase in revenue and profit due to most of its operations trading during the five week COVID-19 lockdown. Kaap Agri CEO, Sean Walsh joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why The U.S. Doesn’t Have Paid Sick Leave
The United States is one of the only advanced economies that doesn’t mandate federal paid sick leave, which has forced many Americans to choose between their paychecks and their health. Watch the video above to learn more about why the U.S. lacks c
Citadel on how to manage your wealth during & post Covid-19
Wealth management during these uncertain times is crucial to many investors who are treading on rocky waters due to crisis in the global equity markets and the loss of personal income or financial stability. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the key financial management advice during and after the Covid-19 pandemic is Maarten Ackerman, Advisory Partner and Chief Economist at Citadel
Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis
Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
How will the Southern African airline industry emerge from COVID-19 crisis?
The global aviation industry is experiencing devastating financial losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, which is resulting in job losses, airline restructuring and the complete dismantling of airline businesses. Here in South Africa we have been served with our fair share of airline troubles as this week Comair entered into voluntary business rescue and SAA is looking at developing a new national carrier. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the latest on Southern Africa’s airline industry and national carrier South African Airways is Chris Zweigenthal, Chief Executive Officer of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa.
RTRS: Nigeria’s 5-yr naira futures weaken
Nigeria’s five-year naira futures weakened to 569 naira to the dollar in today's session. Ajibola Onifade, Securities Trader at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implications....
