Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo says the country has reached an agreement with the Bank of Ghana and other commercial banks in the country to raise three billion cedis to support specific industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. John Gatsi, Dean of the School of Business at the University of Cape Coast joins CNBC Africa to assess the palliatives rolled by the Ghanaian government so far.
How Ghana plans to help its COVID-19 hit industries stay open
News
COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst
This week Comair become the latest victim of Covid-19 lock-down's with the airline filing for business rescue hot off the heels of South African retailer Edcon.
Kaap Agri holds on to cash to avoid COVID-19 iceberg
Agri-business Kaap Agri has iced its interim dividend despite an increase in revenue and profit due to most of its operations trading during the five week COVID-19 lockdown. Kaap Agri CEO, Sean Walsh joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why The U.S. Doesn’t Have Paid Sick Leave
The United States is one of the only advanced economies that doesn’t mandate federal paid sick leave, which has forced many Americans to choose between their paychecks and their health. Watch the video above to learn more about why the U.S. lacks c
Doing Business in Rwanda
Understanding the rise of Rwanda’s e-commerce industry
Rwanda is catching up with the global trends with services like e-government, online financial transactions and e-commerce considered as an important developmental and trade facilitation tool needed, especially during these times. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda we dig deeper into the increase of demand and rise of e-commerce in Rwanda....
Videos
How will the banking industry exist in a post COVID-19 world?
Will banking stay normal? Or is the sector finally going to be forced to shift towards a new frontier? These are some of the questions that the CEO of BPR Atlas Mara Bank, Maurice Toroitich gave insight to with CNBC Africa.
Videos
This is the hefty price Burger King is paying for SA’s lock-down
As of Friday the 1st of May, South Africa entered into level 4 lock-down regulations, which permitted food businesses to operate on a home delivery service basis only. Burger King South Africa has opened some of its franchises on Wednesday the 6th of May and Juan Klopper the Chief Operating Officer at Burger King South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more on the process of reopening and the impact that Covid-19 has had on the business.
Videos
Central Bank of Kenya issues a 5-year Ksh50bn bond for budgetary support
In Kenya, the banking sector continues to dominate activity at the Nairobi Securities Exchange with shares worth Ksh775 million transacted, which accounted for 48.27 per cent of the traded value in the week that ended on 30th April 2020. Moreover, the Central Bank of Kenya announced the insurance of a 5-year Ksh50 billion bond for budgetary support in May with the auction date set for Wednesday 6th of May. The market-determined bond will mature in May 2025 with CBK encouraging investors to use treasury mobile direct or internet banking to purchase the bond. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn.
