Oil prices have climbed up in recent times driven by relaxed coronavirus restrictions and lock-downs in some countries which have allowed some businesses and factories to resume operations.
Updated:
Oil prices rise as COVID-19 lock-downs start to ease
News
A second wave of COVID-19 will have ‘major consequences’ for the oil market, IEA warns
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that market forces had “demonstrated their power” on the supply side of the oil market in recent weeks, but concerns remain over the potential for a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
How Rwanda is preparing its students for the jobs of tomorrow
Every year the estimated 220,000 young people who enter the labour market in Rwanda aspiring to decent work are held back by the slow growth of employment in the formal sector. To better equip them best with the evolving job market, Rwanda's Ministry of Education launched the Tech Enabled Stem Teaching pilot Programme in 50 secondary schools meant to achieve an education system that embraces 21st century skills....
AfCFTA: COVID-19 as an opportunity to deepen intra-Africa trade
The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
Cartrack CEO on how the company is navigating COVID-19 shocks
Vehicle recovery and data analytics company, Cartrack has positioned themselves to declare a dividend from profits generated during the financial year amid the COVID-19 global crisis. The company has declared a dividend of 54 cents per share and has seen an increase of 94 per cent of cash generated from operating activities. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Zak Calisto, CEO of Cartrack.
Videos
AfCFTA: COVID-19 as an opportunity to deepen intra-Africa trade
The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion.
Coronavirus
A second wave of COVID-19 will have ‘major consequences’ for the oil market, IEA warns
CNBC -
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that market forces had “demonstrated their power” on the supply side of the oil market in recent weeks, but concerns remain over the potential for a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Doing Business in Rwanda
How Rwanda is preparing its students for the jobs of tomorrow
Every year the estimated 220,000 young people who enter the labour market in Rwanda aspiring to decent work are held back by the slow growth of employment in the formal sector. To better equip them best with the evolving job market, Rwanda's Ministry of Education launched the Tech Enabled Stem Teaching pilot Programme in 50 secondary schools meant to achieve an education system that embraces 21st century skills....
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -