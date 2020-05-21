West Africa
This bill seeks to deepen local participation in Nigeria’s oil & gas industry

By CNBC Africa

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Bill 2020 has passed its second reading at the Nigerian Senate. The bill aims to amend 38 sections of the extant Act while introducing six new sections. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Femi Oladehim, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners and Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin & Adefulu.

