The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Bill 2020 has passed its second reading at the Nigerian Senate. The bill aims to amend 38 sections of the extant Act while introducing six new sections. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Femi Oladehim, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners and Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin & Adefulu.
This bill seeks to deepen local participation in Nigeria’s oil & gas industry
South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points
South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan’s upward curve
Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend
Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
How are medical aid schemes responding to Covid-19?
Amid the medical crisis that has inundated the healthcare and medical aid sector; many concerns have been raised about patients on chronic medication and Covid-19 hospital admissions. Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director of the Board of Healthcare Funders joins CNBC Africa for more.
Renaissance Capital on how COVID-19 is impacting SSA economies
Global Chief Economist of Renaissance Capital says sustained lock-downs do not seem viable in low-income countries where the Covid-19 virus is already well established. Charles Robertson joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to explore the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic economies across Sub-Saharan Africa....
How Nigerian cement makers performed in 2019
Bua Cement’s full-year 2019 profit was up 69.1 per cent to 66.2 billion naira. Onyeka Ijeoma, Analyst at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa to unpack this result and for a focus on Nigeria’s cement industry....
