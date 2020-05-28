What to expect from Nigeria’s MPC meeting

Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to announce its 3rd policy decision of the year later today. What options does the MPC have to stimulate the economy? Egie Akpata, Director at Union Capital Markets joins CNBC Africa for more….
APO
DHL Express cements commitment to growing African e-commerce with strategic investment in Link Commerce
DHL (www.DHL.com) acquires a stake in their strategic partner company, Link Commerce, in support of growing e-commerce in Sub-Saharan Africa and other global emerging e-commerce markets; Africa’s online retail market predicted to reach an 11-digit dollar value in 2020. DHL Express today announced its minority stake acquisition in Link Commerce, the UK-based e-commerce firm that helped the logistics company develop its hugely successful DHL Africa eShop platform (www.Africa-eShop.dhl).
APO
International Labour Organization (ILO): More than one in six youth out of work due to COVID-19
More than one in six young people have stopped working since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic while those who remain employed have seen their working hours cut by 23 per cent, says the International Labour Organization (ILO) According to the ILO Monitor: COVID-19 and the world of work: 4th edition, youth are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and the substantial and rapid increase in youth unemployment seen since February is affecting young women more than young men. The pa
Coronavirus
SA creates a digital COVID-19 self-diagnostic tool
The United Nations agency has launched a new COVID-19 Self-Diagnostic Application and Predictive Modelling digital tool for South Africa. The collaboration between the United nations Institute for Training and Research and other organisations in South Africa will be used by the Department of Health to ramp up testing and allow exhaustive health resources to use digital technology to help in the fight against Covid-19. Zviko Mudim, Operations Executive of the Rali and Mokentse Mampeule Foundation, one of the South African originations that helped to create this technology joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
Here’s how Coca-Cola SA’s new employee share trust will work
Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa has launched the Ikageng Employee Share Trust which has been created for the company’s employees to have shares and direct economic participation in the business. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Velaphi Ratshefola, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa.
CEO Interviews
Incoming CEO to help restore confidence, says PIC chair Reuel Khoza
After months of processes and thorough consideration, Abel Moffat Sithole has been appointed as the new CEO of the Public Investment Corporation. Mr Sithole is currently the Principal Executive Officer of the Government Employees Pension Fund and the Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. PIC Chairperson, Dr Reuel Khoza joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
How COVID-19 is impacting funding for African start-ups
With FDIs into the continent slowing down as a result of COVID-19, start-ups funding for many sectors have taken a backseat but is there a light at the end of the tunnel for some of these players? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to Charles Shyaka, General Manager at 250 start ups for more on this.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Brandcom
Op-Ed: Africa’s people-led approach to combat COVID-19 shows signs of progress and leadership
In its fight against the spread of COVID-19, our continent faces a massive challenge that requires unprecedented levels of unity and coordinated action. These are the actions the African Union is taking to fight the pandemic.
Coronavirus
Videos
COVID-19: How is Ghana protecting its small and medium scale businesses?
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana has rolled out some palliatives including a 600 million cedis stimulus package for small and medium scale businesses with the aim of minimising the exposure of these businesses to the economic fallout of the pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this initiative is Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Executive Director of the National Board for Small and Medium Scale Industries in Ghana.
Videos
COVID-19 headwinds weigh on Nigerian oil companies
Capital imported to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector in the first quarter of the year was about 10.1 million dollars according to data by the National Burea of Statistics. The bureau also says the oil and gas sector grew by 5.06 per cent, recording an average oil daily production of 2.07 million barrels per day in the same quarter. Oyeyemi Oke, Oil and Gas Lawyer and a Partner at A02 Law joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
The green economy & how it could help the global economy bounce back from COVID-19
The Covid-19 pandemic has seen a decline in air pollution due to a reduction in vehicle and air traffic as well as industrial activity. How will the pandemic shape economic recovery and what are the lessons learnt? Experts in environment share their thoughts on this and more on the international day for biological diversity....
