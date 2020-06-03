African Development BankWest Africa

Nigeria’s president backs embattled African Development Bank chief

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday gave his backing to the head of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, in his re-election bid despite allegations of improper conduct.

Adesina, who served as Nigeria’s agriculture minister before taking the AfDB’s top job in 2015, has been accused of abuse of office by a whistleblower at the bank including favouritism in hiring.

Adesina, who denied the allegations, was later cleared of wrongdoing in an internal investigation.

But U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin signed a letter to the bank’s board on May 22 rejecting the internal investigation.

The United States, AfDB’s second-largest shareholder after Nigeria, is demanding a new independent investigation, saying it has reservations about the integrity of the banks process.

Adesina later this year plans to pursue a second term as a the head of the multilateral lender, which is headquartered in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital Abidjan. He visited Buhari in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on Tuesday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will stand solidly behind Dr Akinwumi Adesina in his bid to get re-elected as President of the African Development Bank,” a statement from Buhari’s office said.

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will stand solidly behind Dr Akinwumi Adesina in his bid to get re-elected as President of the African Development Bank

It also quoted Adesina as saying the allegations levelled against him are baseless.

“I was exonerated, and any other investigation would amount to bending the rules of the bank, to arrive at a predetermined conclusion,” Adesina said.

Several former African heads of state and current presidents have signed a separate statement supporting Adesina.

Related Content

Videos

COVID-19: Nigeria eyes resumption of domestic flights from June 21st

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s aviation sector may resume domestic operations from the 21st of June this year according to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority says only five airports will be operational when the restrictions are lifted. Gbenga Olowo, President of the Aviation Roundtable joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: 1455 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Africa Press Office -
Update: A total of 18792 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (2 Jun). There are 1455 new cases of COVID-19. Sadly we report 50 new COVID-19 related deaths and send our condolences to the loved ones. Remember to keep a 1.5meter physical distance when shopping for essentials.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How can Nigeria’s digital economy be unlocked?

CNBC Africa -
The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the transition to more digitally enabled lifestyles and ways of working globally but according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, gaps and risks implicit in the digital economy are more exposed by the Covid-19 shock. So how can Nigeria fully unlock its digital economy? Uzoma Dozie, Founder and CEO of Sparkle; a newly launched Nigerian digital platform says they are looking to remove barriers using technology and data. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Gambia: COVID-19 case update, 2nd June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Active cases: 4 New case: 1 New tests: 53 Total confirmed: 26 Recovered: 21 Death: 1Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

COVID-19: How can Nigeria’s digital economy be unlocked?

CNBC Africa -
The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the transition to more digitally enabled lifestyles and ways of working globally but according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, gaps and risks implicit in the digital economy are more exposed by the Covid-19 shock. So how can Nigeria fully unlock its digital economy? Uzoma Dozie, Founder and CEO of Sparkle; a newly launched Nigerian digital platform says they are looking to remove barriers using technology and data. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Nelisiwe Magubane appointed new chairperson of Strategic Fuel Fund

CNBC Africa -
The Strategic Fuel Fund is the state-owned entity that manages South Africa's strategic crude oil stockpile has appointed the former director general for the Department of Energy, Nelisiwe Magubane as its new chairperson. Nelisiwe joins CNBC Africa for more on her new role amid the global oil price and output tensions.
Read more
Videos

How the COVID-19 lockdown is impacting petrol supply in SA

CNBC Africa -
Petrol prices in South Africa hiked up yesterday amid most of the global economy reopening and oil supply expected to rise. However, according to concerns raised by the parliamentary portfolio committee, they may be a diesel shortage in South Africa due to the slowdown in national refinery production. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director at the SA Petroleum Industry Association.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: NAAMSA CEO on SA’s vehicle sector outlook for 2020

CNBC Africa -
One of the hardest hit industries during the Covid-19 crisis is the automotive sector, with South Africa’s new vehicle sales for the month of May plunging by 68 per cent in and 98 per cent in April. The slowdown in car manufacturing and consumer purchasing power was due to the strict Covid-19 lockdown that was implemented by the South African government at the end of March. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mike Mabasa, CEO, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more
Brandcom

VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

brandcom partner -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more

Trending Now

Insights

President Buhari to AfDB President Adesina: “I’ll stand by you”

CNBC Africa -
While hosting African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina on a courtesy visit at State House on Tuesday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said the country will support Adesina in his bid to get re-elected as President of the multilateral bank.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Investing for Roubini’s Greater Depression

Contributor -
“The lessons learned from the GFC encouraged policymakers worldwide to work furiously to get economies back into shape through a series of fierce and co-ordinated policy responses to the impacts of Covid-19. In turn, this has encouraged a consensus view amongst economists that the recovery from the crisis will be V-shaped,” writes Cannon Asset Managers CE Adrian Saville.
Read more
African Development Bank

Nigeria’s president backs embattled African Development Bank chief

Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday gave his backing to the head of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi...
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Nigeria eyes resumption of domestic flights from June 21st

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s aviation sector may resume domestic operations from the 21st of June this year according to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority says only five airports will be operational when the restrictions are lifted. Gbenga Olowo, President of the Aviation Roundtable joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved