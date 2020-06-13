In this CNBC Africa Special Chris Bishop is joined from Washington DC by one of the big names in African finance and economics, who now has a key job in helping this continent survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Her name is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – the former finance minister of Nigeria who was appointed by the African Union this year as a special envoy. Her job is to gather international support for Africa’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic….
Why public-private sector partnerships are key to Africa’s fight against the pandemic
| Updated:
Related Content
APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Social stigma threatens COVID-19 response but patients heal faster with everyone’s support
Download logoFatima Mustapha a 25-year-old student from Kano state who recently recovered from COVID-19 in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is facing serious challenges of stigma amongst her friends and even family. The emotional turmoil of this experience has made her become withdrawn, keeping to herself in her family house. She had looked forward to uniting with her friends and family members after her 14-day stay in the isolation center but alas, that was not to be. “Last w
APO
Coronavirus: Nigeria releases COVID-19 Guide to Re-Open Places of Worship
Download logoThe Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the nation’s public health institute, continues to support the Federal Government’s efforts in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. This is reflected in the increased testing capacity and guidelines that have resulted in the identification and treatment of cases in the country. The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has begun rolling out policies designed to combine the health sector response with a lo
APO
Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of cases by county
Download logoNairobi, has 70 cases, Mombasa, 41, Busia, 16, Kiambu, 9 Kajiado, 4 Machakos and Migori, 3 cases each, Kisumu, 2 Taita Taveta, Narok, Nakuru and Uasin Gishu, 1 case each. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
APO
Coronavirus – Kenya: 152 people tested positive out 3,503 samples
Download logoWe have ran a large test of 3,503 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which, 152 people tested positive for the virus. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is 112, 171, and the total case load in the country is 3,457.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
International News
How Labor Markets Could Bounce Back From High Unemployment
CNBC -
The Covid-19 outbreak blindsided the U.S. economy and caused unemployment to surge to previously unthinkable levels. As states begin to re-open, and the economy recovers, how will the U.S. bring back jobs lost during the peak of the crisis? » Subsc
Coronavirus
How Virgin Active plans to keep its members safe as it prepares to reopen
Tsholo Kubheka, Commercial Director, Virgin Active SA spoke to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters about what measures the company is taking to keep its customers safe post COVID-19 lock-down.
CEO Interviews
How Bonang Matheba is reinventing herself, business in a COVID-19 world
It’s almost two weeks since media personality Bonang Matheba brought the latest innovation from the House of BNG, the Prestige Reserve MCC, to market following delays due to Covid19 lock-down regulations. House of BNG, backed by retailer Woolworths, has also established itself online in a bid to toast to the growing demand for South Africa’s wine exports. Its Founder, Bonang Matheba joins CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters for more.
CEO Interviews
Outgoing Safaricom CFO Sateesh Kamath on his new role at Vodafone Business
Safaricom’s outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Sateesh Kamath joined CNBC Africa to discuss the company’s growth into the most profitable company in the region and his new role at Vodafone Business.
Partner Content
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
Assessing the COVID-19 recovery plan for Rwanda’s construction sector
Rwanda reviewed the procedures to obtain construction permits, reducing the number of days from over 110 to less than 60 while the cost will reduce from 12 per cent to just 2.2 per cent of the building value. Construction contributes big to Rwanda’s economy, having grown by 33 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore how the pandemic has impacted the sector and incentives for investment....
Coronavirus
Why public-private sector partnerships are key to Africa’s fight against the pandemic
In this CNBC Africa Special Chris Bishop is joined from Washington DC by one of the big names in African finance and economics, who now has a key job in helping this continent survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Her name is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala - the former finance minister of Nigeria who was appointed by the African Union this year as a special envoy. Her job is to gather international support for Africa's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic....
Videos
Coke The Secret Formula EP5: How Coca-Cola is responding to the COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19 has hit the worldwide economy hard along with our production team but Coca-Cola has many efforts that are in place to combat not just the effect of COVID-19 but also to keep the wheels of the organisation and its community efforts turning. Join us in this next episode of the Secret Formula as we chat to the various stakeholders at Coke about these efforts....
International News
The Rise Of TikTok
CNBC -
TikTok is the most downloaded app of 2020, as quarantines have spurred more and more users to hop onboard and learn about the latest dance trends and memes. But the app also faces a slew of regulatory hurdles, privacy concerns, and allegations of cen
- Advertisement -