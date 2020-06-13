Why public-private sector partnerships are key to Africa’s fight against the pandemic

Rwanda reviewed the procedures to obtain construction permits, reducing the number of days from over 110 to less than 60 while the cost will reduce from 12 per cent to just 2.2 per cent of the building value. Construction contributes big to Rwanda’s economy, having grown by 33 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore how the pandemic has impacted the sector and incentives for investment....