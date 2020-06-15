NNPC publishes audited financial statement

Download logoSituation Overview and Humanitarian Needs The first confirmed case of Covid was registered in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on 13 March 2020. As of 10 June, 1284 confirmed cases were recorded, including 142 recoveries and 71 deaths. The restrictive measures in place since mid-March have been partially eased on 6 May, with the reopening of shops and markets, and easing of the curfew. Furthermore, the schools reopening has been announced for 1 July for examination classes, rep